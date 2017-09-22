St. Paul’s rolls past Dothan

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Allister Finley scored three touchdowns, two on the ground and one on a pass reception; Swift Lyle threw a pair of touchdown passes and Daniel Beard returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown as St. Paul’s improved to 5-0 on the season with a 34-14 homecoming win over Dothan at E. E. Delaney Stadium Friday night.

With all-purpose player Jalyn Armour-Davis day-by-day following a knee injury last week against Williamson, St. Paul’s relied on its running game, getting 103 yards on 17 carries from Finley, plus an additional 93 yards on four carries from Jarrett Eaton while Lyle was 7 of 15 passing for 98 yards.

St. Paul’s finished the night with 311 yards total offense.

Both teams are idle until October 6, when St. Paul’s hosts Jackson in a Class 5A Region 1 battle, and Dothan travels to play Sidney Lanier in Class 6A Region 2 action.