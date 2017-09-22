Top-ranked Mobile Christian gets past No. 6 T.R. Miller

By JEREMY SELLERS

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — On a muggy night at Harrison Field on the campus of Mobile Christian, the No. 1-ranked Leopards defended their position by knocking off No. 6-ranked T.R. Miller 35-21 in a Class 3A, Region 1 matchup.

Mobile Christian trailed 14-13 at halftime. The Leopards, however, used two third quarter touchdowns, including one at the very end of the period to take a lead from which they would never look back. Miller got its final score late in the fourth quarter. After falling down 14-7 early, Mobile Christian used 28 unanswered down the stretch for the win.

Mobile Christian (4-0, 3-0 in 3A, Region 1) will play host to the Marengo Panthers next week for homecoming. T.R. Miller (3-1, 2-1) will host Tallassee.