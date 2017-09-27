Mobile City Council delays passage of budget again

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Once again, the Mobile City Council delayed passing a budget during its regular city council meeting on Tuesday, citing several matters, including longevity raises, that had to be cleared up before the budget itself could be passed.

After some firefighters expressed concern that longevity raises were not going to be in writing in the budget, Public Safety Director James Barber told the council if the raises were not awarded in April of 2018, he would resign his position and the city could take his money and use it to ensure the longevity raises were in fact awarded.

“The Mayor was unable to be here today, but I did communicate directly with him and he said that he was 100 percent behind the longevity raises,” he told the Call News. “In order for me to make sure they understood how sure I am, and that I had confidence, I put some skin in the game and tying myself into this to make sure it would happen.”

At the heart of the budget issue were some amendments that at least two council members — Bess Rich and Levon Manzie —w anted to add to the budget.

Rich wanted $925,000 in the budget for longevity pay, while Manzie wanted an amendment that would ensure $535,000 for first responders and bonuses for other city employees.

But during the council work session, when it appeared her amendment would not be approved because under current law, there could not be an amendment based on increased numbers, Rich said she was disappointed the administration could not come up with additional money for the longevity pay.

Manzie, meanwhile, had hoped fellow councilmembers would approve his amendment for first responders, but because of disagreements among several members as to whether to go ahead and vote on Tuesday, it was decided it would be best to wait two more weeks.

Since there is not a council meeting on Oct.3 due to several councilmembers attending the Leaders Exchange, the next meeting will be on Oct. 10.

Meanwhile, councilmembers approved a contract with Contact Network, LLC, doing business as InLine, for Airport Boulevard signal improvement and fiber installation. The contract is in the amount of $421,748.61 and will help improve timing of traffic signals, especially in the area around the Pinebrook Shopping Center on Airport Boulevard.

In addition, two capital improvement projects were also passed — a contract with Indoor Air Technologies for Taylor Park in the amount of $44,650 and a contract with Aeiker Construction Corporation in the amount of $47,420 for water fountains for Michael Figures Park, James M. Seals Park, Maitre Park and Matthews Park.