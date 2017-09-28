Saraland police seek assistance in locating runaway teen

STAFF REPORT

The Saraland Police Department is requesting the assistance of the media and public in an attempt to locate a runaway juvenile.

The runaway is identified as Cameron Holifield, 17, who is residing with foster parents in the 8000 block of Celeste Road in Saraland. He was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 23. The foster parents discovered Holifield had left, taking all of his clothing with him.

Holifield does not have a cell phone and investigators believe he could still be in the Mobile area. There is no reason to believe he is missing or endangered at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding Holifield’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Sarland Police Department at 251-675-5331 or an anonymous tip line at 251-459-8477.