Class 7A No. 5-ranked McGill-Toolen tops 6A No. 9 Blount

By DARRON PATTERSON

Call News Correspondent

MOBILE – Bryan Hill ran 23 times for 135 yards and a touchdown at Lipscomb Stadium Friday night, lifting Class 7A No. 5-ranked McGill-Toolen to a 22-7 victory over 6A No. 9-ranked Blount.

Hill scored on a 2-yard run for the Yellow Jackets (5-0), quarterback Sheldon Layman sprinted in from 40 yards out and Chase Mahler was good on field goals of 32 and 23 yards, as well as both PATs. McGill-Toolen was also awarded a safety when Blount’s Kyle Cass stepped on the end line while punting from deep in his own territory.

Eric Cameron-Garror had two interceptions and a fumble recovery for the Yellow Jackets, while Blount (4-2) was led by Trajan Pugh with 132 yards on 28 carries, including a 2-yard TD run.

Both teams return to region play next Friday night, with Blount traveling to Spanish Fort and the Jackets visiting Alma Bryant.