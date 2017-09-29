Cottage Hill Christian rolls past Chickasaw

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

MOBILE — Cottage Hill Christian quarterback Brett Nezat threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the Warriors’ 33-13 win at Chickasaw Friday night.

Chickasaw now sits at 2-3 overall, but are still 1-1 in Class 2A, Region 1 play, while Cottage Hill improves to 3-2 overall, with a 1-2 record in a Class 3A, Region 1 play.

Nezat connected with Flip Rudolph on an 8-yard slant to get the scoring started and Reggie Rayford scored on an 8-yard run to give Cottage Hill a 14-0 lead heading into the second quarter. Nezat later connected with Corey Alexander for a 22-yard touchdown to push the Warriors’ lead to 21-0.

Chickasaw was looking at being shut out until AJ Phillips’ 6-yard touchdown run finally put the Chieftains on the scoreboard just as time expired in the first half.

The Chieftains could not mount a second-half comeback as quarterback Xavier Lester threw three interceptions in the third quarter, one of which was returned 95 yards by J.D. Pettway for a Cottage Hill score. Just minutes after the turnover, Phillips found the end zone once again in on a 55-yard run, but Cottage Hill would answer again with a 2-yard run by Nezat to put the game away.

Next up for the Chieftains is a region match-up at Washington County, while Cottage Hill travels to face Clarke County.