Georgiana upends St. Luke’s in overtime

By JEREMY SELLERS

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — It was a heartbreaker for the St. Luke’s Wildcats Friday night as they fell to the Georgiana Panthers 38-30 in overtime at West Mobile Park.

The game featured eight lead changes and two ties. Georgiana led 16-7 at intermission but both teams were back and fourth throughout the second half. St Luke’s nailed a 34-yard field goal as time expired to send the game to overtime but couldn’t muster any scores past that.

St. Luke’s (3-1) will move back into Class 2A, Region 1 play next week when it hosts J.U. Blacksher. Georgiana (6-0) and ranked No. 6 in Class 1A, will host Red Level.