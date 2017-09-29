Southern Choctaw edges Millry 24-22

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

MILLRY — Millry needed to make four yards to have a chance to defeat Southern Choctaw. The Wildcats could only get three and the Indians took a 24-22 win Friday night. The game did not start out close as Southern Choctaw jumped out to a 18-7 lead in the first quarter.

In the second period the Wildcats began to chip back, including returning a fumble for a touchdown with eight seconds left to cut the lead to 18-13.

In the third quarter the Indians scored again, but Millry began to rally after a safety and the lead was cut to 24-15. Millry added another score in the fourth, but the defensive stand by Southern Choctaw iced the game.

Southern Choctaw (2-3) returns to action next Friday as they host Leroy in Class 2A, Region 1 play. Millry (2-3) will travel to McIntosh (1-4) in a Class 1A, Region 1 game on Friday.