Theodore Bobcats blank Enterprise 39-0
By ARTHUR L. MACK
Staff Writer
THEODORE — Theodore jumped out to a 27-point first-half lead thanks to the running of Roy Tookes III and the passing of Trevor Andrews as the Bobcats cruised to a 39-0 win over Enterprise at C.A. Douglas Field on Friday night.
Tookes finished the night with 12 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown, while Andrews went 12 of 21 for 139 yards and a score and also ran for two touchdowns.
Theodore jumped out to a 20-0 first-quarter lead when Colton Higgins returned a blocked punt 25 yards for a touchdown, Tookes scored on an 11-yard run and Andrews passed six yards to Hunter Tillman for another score. The Bobcats added another touchdown with 4:32 left in the second quarter when Andrews ran in from five yards out.
Andrews’ 1-yard sneak in the third quarter made it 33-0, and Tyrone Hall, a defensive back who played a snap at quarterback, scored on a 28-yard run later in the third quarter for Theodore’s final score.
Enterprise hosts No. 1-ranked Central-Phenix City next week in a Class 7A, Region 2 matchup, while Theodore is idle.