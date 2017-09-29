Top-ranked Mobile Christian shuts out Marengo

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — Scoring on three long drives and a pick-six, the Mobile Christian Leopards stayed undefeated Friday night with a 26-0 homecoming victory over scrappy Class 1A Marengo at Lamar Harrison Stadium.

The Leopards got a seven-play, 65-yard opening drive for an early 6-0 lead when Sam Moore hit Darrell Gallmon with a 3-yard touchdown pass at 9:20 of the first. Moore hit Eric Poellnitz with a 6-yard touchdown strike at 11:02 of the second period to cap a six-play, 62-yard drive.

The second score was helped by a 34-yard run by Nick Ellis on a fake punt for a key first down.

The Leopards’ defense did much of the rest, shutting down Marengo’s offense throughout. The Panthers got just two first downs, and the Leopards intercepted quarterback Quindaris Ausbon twice before halftime. In all, Ausbon was picked off four times, was sacked repeatedly and had to change uniform numbers when his No. 1 was ripped before halftime.

Ellis’ 3-yard run at 0:46 of the third finished off a 6-play, 65-yard march and Chandler “Catfish” Gibbons scored at 10:18 of the fourth on a 55-yard interception return. Ellis ran for 70 yards on seven carries.

Mobile Christian, which is 3-0 in Class 3A, Region 1 play and the state’s top-ranked 3A team, hosts Flomaton next Friday, while Marengo (3-2 and 2-1 in Class 1-A Region 1), welcomes Fruitdale to town Friday.