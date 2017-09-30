Satsuma upsets Citronelle 20-19

STAFF REPORT

The Satsuma Gators picked up their first victory of the season Friday night, upsetting Citronelle 20-19 on the Wildcats’ home field.

Turnovers played a key role in the Wildcats’ loss as they lost possession five times. Satsuma’s Hunter Jednat was the main thief for the Gators, picking off three Citronelle passes and recovering a fumble.

The win puts Class 4A Satsuma’s record at 1-4 for the season while Class 5A Citronelle fell to 3-2. The Wildcats have a region matchup next Friday at home against Wilcox Central while Satsuma also plays a region game, traveling to Escambia County.

Zach Mixon had a 70-yard touchdown run for the Gators. Citronelle was led on defense by Jeoffrey Hutcherson who had 10 solo tackles and eight assists. He also ran for 93 yards and caught a 14-yard scoring pass. Jonathan Orso added five tackles and a sack for the Wildcats.