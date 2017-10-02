Mobile Police seek public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

STAFF REPORT

The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

The subject entered two different businesses on September 30 — the first being the Circle K located at 3251 Dauphin Street and the second being Walgreens, located at 2050 Government Street.

In both incidents the suspect entered the business and made a selection of Bud Light beer, then takes the selection to the checkout clerk. Once the clerk placed the merchandise in the computer to be purchased, the suspect then demanded money from the register. The subject placed his hand on the front of his waist band on one incident and the small of his back on the other.

The suspect also attempted another robbery at Clark’s Gas Station, located at 4063 Moffett Road in Mobile.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to call 251-208-7211.