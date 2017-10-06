Brown leads St. Luke’s dismantling of J.U. Blacksher

By ROBERT LADNIER By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports correspondent

MOBILE — Jermaine Brown had 472 all-purpose yards, passing for four touchdowns and rushing for three more as St. Luke’s Episcopal dismantled visiting Class 2A and No. 8-ranked J.U. Blacksher 56-21 at West Mobile County Park on Friday night.

Brown was 10 of 17 passing for 207 yards, connecting with Jacory Jacobs seven times for 121 yards and scores of 58, 4 and 10 yards, while John David Neutze hauled in a 6-yard scoring reception. Brown also scored on runs of 3, 41 and 62 yards. Kendarius Floyd added a 41-yard scoring run, while Jacobs had 241 all-purpose yards with 84 rushing yards and 36 on returns for the Wildcats, who led 49-7 at halftime and netted 569 total yards as a team.

Cooper Dean was 8 of 20 passing for 98 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to running for 29 yards for the Bulldogs. Dillan Baldwin had five receptions for 79 yards, including TDs of 45 and 4 yards, while K.D. Rabb had a 16-yard scoring catch. Jacob Bowman added 74 yards on 12 carries for the visitors, who had 236 total yards.

Next Friday, St. Luke’s (4-1 overall, 3-0 in 2A Region 1) will travel to Leroy, while Blacksher (5-1, 3-1) will play host to Chickasaw.