Davidson rolls past winless Mary G. Montgomery

By JEREMY SELLERS

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — The Mary G Montgomery Vikings went into Friday night’s game against Davidson looking for their first win of the season but came away unsuccessful as the Warriors claimed an easy 45-7 win at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Davidson scored 14 first-quarter points and 10 in the second quarter to give it a 24-0 halftime advantage. The Warriors defense limited the Vikings to minus-1 yard of total offense in the first half.