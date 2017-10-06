Davidson rolls past winless Mary G. Montgomery
By JEREMY SELLERS
Sports Correspondent
MOBILE — The Mary G Montgomery Vikings went into Friday night’s game against Davidson looking for their first win of the season but came away unsuccessful as the Warriors claimed an easy 45-7 win at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Davidson scored 14 first-quarter points and 10 in the second quarter to give it a 24-0 halftime advantage. The Warriors defense limited the Vikings to minus-1 yard of total offense in the first half.
Davidson’s 12 consecutive quarters of not allowing a point came to an end when the Vikings got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.
Davidson (4-2 overall, 4-1 in Class 7A, Region 1) will travel across the bay next week to take on Fairhope while Mary Montgomery (0-7, 0-5) will travel to McGill-Toolen.