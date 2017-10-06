Millry Wildcats blank McIntosh

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

MCINTOSH — Five players accounted for six touchdowns for Millry as the Wildcats claimed a 41-0 Class 1A, Region 1 win over McIntosh in the Demons’ homecoming game Friday night.

McIntosh could not manage to break the spell the Wildcat defense had.

The Wildcats scored twice in the first quarter, including a score by Garrett Norton off a blocked punt. Millry added a touchdown in the second quarter to lead 21-0 at the half. Two more touchdowns in the third and a final score in the fourth completed the Wildcats’ scoring.

Millry (3-3 overall and 3-1 in region play) returns to action next Friday as it hosts winless Fruitdale in another region match. McIntosh (1-5 and 1-3) will host Sweet Water (4-1) in a region game.