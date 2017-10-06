Mitchell leads Fairhope in win over Baker

STAFF REPORT

MOBILE — Devin Mitchell completed 17 of 22 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 70 yards and another score as Fairhope won its fifth straight game, a 30-14 victory over Baker Friday night at Hornet Stadium on homecoming.

Mitchell opened the scoring with a 12-yard strike to Gibbs Sherrell at 11:11 of the second period for a 7-0 Pirate lead before Fernando Billups provided the equalizer, a 4-yard run with 5:11 to go before halftime at the end of a 13-play, 76-yard drive that took 5:53 off the clock.

But Mitchell, a 5-foot-9, 164-pound junior, led a quick-strike drive for the go-ahead TD, running it in from the 12 after three pass completions. The Pirates (5-1 overall, 4-0 in Class 7A, Region 1) led 14-7 at the half.

In a key stretch, Fairhope’s defense held Baker without a first down for the entire third quarter while the Pirates got a Mitchell-to-Cameron Young 29-yard TD pass and a 42-yard field goal from Cole Deeds to stretch the lead to 24-7.

Baker’s JaKobe Rogers produced an 80-yard TD run at 9:11 of the fourth for Baker’s second touchdown, but the Pirates came back immediately for one more score.

This time, it was Jackson Turner gathering in a 28-yarder from Mitchell with 8:03 left to round out the scoring.

Baker (2-4, 1-3) plays Alma Bryant in Irvington next Friday, while Fairhope has another big matchup at home when Davidson comes calling.