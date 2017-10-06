St. Paul’s tops Jackson in Class 5A Top 10 meeting

By DARRON PATTERSON

Call News Correspondent

MOBILE – Running backs Allister Finley and Jordon Ingram combined for 177 yards at Delaney Stadium Friday night and St. Paul’s defense turned Jackson away three times from inside the 10, pacing the unbeaten, No. 2-ranked Class 5A Saints to a 17-6 victory over mistake-prone and No. 7-ranked Jackson.

Sophomore Ingram ran 12 times for 92 yards, while junior Finley also carried 12 times for 85 yards for the Saints (6-0, 3-0).

Daniel Beard scored on a 9-yard run, quarterback Swift Lyle took it in from 14 yards out and Wilson Beaverstock booted a 37-yard field goal for St. Paul’s.

Jackson (4-2, 3-1) got a 51-yard TD pass from Lane Rotch to Nykendrick Jackson for its lone score that cut the lead to 11 after the PAT attempt was blocked.

St. Paul’s travels to Citronelle next Friday night, while Jackson hosts Vigor.