Top-ranked Mobile Christian claims easy victory

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Quarterback Alex Moore threw five touchdown passes in Mobile Christian’s 51-19 win over Flomaton Friday night.

Moore got his first score on an 11-yard TD pass to Sam Ladner, before going on to tie his record for touchdowns in a game. Moore connected with Eric Poellnitz on two of the TD throws, with one going for 11 yards and the other for 27 yards. Cameron Alexander also caught a pair of touchdowns from Moore, with the first going for 64 yards and the other covering 17-yards.

Poellnitz also threw a touchdown himself in the opening quarter when he found Keith Gallmon for a 13-yard score to give the game its first points.

Flomaton’s offense couldn’t find much success, but Daquan Johnson was able to account for two scores — once on a 1-yard run and again on an 80-yard bomb to Adarius Odom. Odom also scored on a 95-yard kick return. Johnson, who was terrorized all night by the Leopards’ pass rush, was dropped in his own end zone for two safeties.

Mobile Christian, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, is now 6-0 overall and 4-0 in 3A, Region 1 games. The Leopards will continue region play next Friday when they travel to face Clarke County. Flomaton fell to 3-3 and 1-3.