Vigor gets past Williamson in OT

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

PRICHARD — Jayland Whitsett’s 5-yard touchdown run in overtime gave Vigor a hard-fought 14-8 homecoming win over Williamson in Class 5A, Region 1 action Friday night.

Whitsett’s touchdown run came after the Wolves, 4-3 overall and 3-1 in region play, stopped the Lions on their overtime possession. On that possession, Williamson quarterback Brelan Franks appeared to have gotten into the end zone, but fumbled and the Wolves recovered in the end zone for a touchback.

Both teams battled to a scoreless tie in the first half. Vigor took the lead when Kyle Walker hit Sidney Williams on a 31-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. The Wolves made it 8-0 early in the fourth quarter when Jahquinton Shaw was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Williamson tied it with 5:04 left in regulation when Franks hit Roger Mccreary on a 23-yard touchdown pass, and then connected with Berliuz Richardson on the two-point conversion pass.

Both teams are in region action again next Friday night, with Vigor traveling to Jackson and Williamson (3-3, 0-3) hosting Faith Academy.