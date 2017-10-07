West throws three TD passes in Saraland win

STAFF REPORT

GULF SHORES — Saraland quarterback Jack West had another big game Friday night in leading the Spartans to a 41-3 victory over the Gulf Shores Dolphins in a Class 6A, Region 1 matchup.

West connected on 10 of 13 pass attempts, including three for touchdowns. The Stanford commit hooked up with Jay Williams on a pair of TD throws, both covering 14 yards. West also connected with Daniel Taylor on a 19-yard scoring toss.

The Spartans, ranked No. 11 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association 6A poll, are now 6-1 on the season, including a 4-1 Region 1 mark. With the loss, Gulf Shores fell to 2-5 and 1-4.

Saraland travels to Baldwin County for a region contest next week while Gulf Shores visits Daphne.