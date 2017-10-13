Andalusia claims 4A, Region 1 win over Satsuma

By DARRON PATTERSON

Call News Correspondent

SATSUMA – Sophomore running back Caleb Smallwood carried 23 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns Friday night, powering No. 1-ranked 4A Andalusia to a 28-6 over Satsuma at The Swamp. The victory clinched the Class 4A, Region 1 crown for Andalusia.

Smallwood twice ran in from five yards out and capped his night with a 32-yard dash to the left corner of the end zone in the fourth period to end all doubt.

Bulldogs senior quarterback Ethan Wilson was 11 of 15 for 134 yards and an interception. He also tossed a 14-yard TD strike to tight end Rodney Drish, Jr. for the Bulldogs, 7-1 overall and 5-0 in Region 1 play. Reese Burkhardt was good on all four PATs.

Satsuma freshman quarterback Karson Green finished 13 of 19 for 111 yards, but with three interceptions for the Gators (2-5, 1-3), which played inspired football in honor of sophomore running back Peyton Thomas, whose mother passed away Tuesday after a long battle with breast cancer.

Before the game, Andalusia’s administration presented a $2,300 check to the Thomas family to aid with funeral expenses.

The Bulldogs host W.S. Neal next Friday night, while Satsuma, now 2-5 overall and 1-3 in region games, hosts Monroe County.