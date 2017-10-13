Bayside Academy slips past Cottage Hill Christian

By JEREMY SELLERS

Sports Correspondent

The Cottage Hill Christian Warriors traveled across Mobile Bay on Friday to take on the Bayside Academy Admirals. The Warriors fought from behind the entire game and came away just short of victory, losing a 23-20 decision.

Bayside used a 40-yard field goal, a touchdown on a fake field goal attempt and a touchdown as a result of a fumble on the opening kickoff by Cottage Hill. Each of those plays helped propel the Admirals to the big Class 3A, Region 1 victory.

Cottage Hill (3-4 overall, 1-4 in Region 1) will play host to Hillcrest-Evergreen next week. Hillcrest-Evergreen knocked off No. 1-ranked Mobile Christian Friday night. Bayside Academy (3-4, 2-3) will travel to Brewton next Friday to take on T.R. Miller.