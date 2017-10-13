Jacoby Davis leads Blount in win over LeFlore

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Blount quarterback Jacoby Davis threw six touchdown passes as the Leopards spoiled LeFlore’s homecoming with a 47-18 win in Class 6A, Region 1 action at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Friday night.

Davis’ touchdown passes covered 51, 45, 27, 14, 58, and 28 yards as Blount improved to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in region play.

The Leopards broke open a close game in the third quarter when Davis hit Lebarron Jones with a 14-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-12. The Leopards added another score later in the quarter when Sidney Collins blocked a punt, recovered it and ran 22 yards for a score.

In the fourth quarter, Davis connected with Jarmarcus Powe Mauldin on a 58-yard scoring strike, and after LeFlore’s Damian McMillian scored from 3 yards out to make it 41-18, Collins Woods III caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Davis with 19 seconds left in the game.

Both teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter. Blount got on the scoreboard first when Davis hit Kyle Cass on a 51-yard touchdown pass. The score was set up by a LeFlore fumble. The Rattlers, however, answered with a 29-yard touchdown pass from T’Jon Phelion to Derrick Finklea.

After the Leopards recovered an onside kick, Davis went to work again—this time, hitting Woods on a 45-yard scoring strike. But Phelion’s 17-yard touchdown run pulled the Rattlers to within one, 13-12. Blount extended the lead to 20-12 with 2:18 left in the half when Mauldin caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Davis. The score was set up when the Leopards recovered a muffed punt.

Blount hosts Daphne next Friday night while LeFlore (2-5, 2-3) hosts Robertsdale next Thursday.