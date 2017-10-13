McGill-Toolen rolls past winless Mary Montgomery

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — It wasn’t the best statistical night for McGill-Toolen’s high-powered offense, but it produced enough to take home a 44-0 win over Mary G. Montgomery Friday night.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets remain undefeated at 7-0 overall, with five of those wins coming against Class 7A, Region 1 opponents. Meanwhile, MGM remains winless on the season at 0-8.

Quarterback Sheldon Layman accounted for two scores, with one TD coming on a 3-yard run and the other on a 3-yard pass to Dallas Daffin. Ted Prescott Jr. scored on a 49-yard punt return and Bryan Hill and Khalil Nettles scored on runs of 1 yard and 5 yards, respectively, to help the Yellow Jackets build a commanding 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Kicker Daniel Hancock was 3 for 4 on the night, making field goal kicks of 29, 34 and 30.

McGill will be back in action at Baker next Friday, while MGM hosts Foley