Millry slams winless Fruitdale 50-0

By JASON BOOTHE

MILLRY — The Millry Wildcats celebrated homecoming with a 50-0 victory over the Fruitdale Pirates Friday night, improving Millry’s record to 4-3 overall on the season but 4-1 in Class 1A, Region 1 play.

Quarterback Tate Warr had three touchdowns on the night as he rushed for a 24-yard score and passed for scores of 19 and 36 yards. Warr found Benjamin Lockhart on the 19-yard touchdown pass and Dean Lewis for the 36-yard touchdown.

Millry’s Emmanuel Mitchell had a great game, rushing for three touchdowns and 80 yards. His scores came on runs of 20 and 2 yards. He also had a safety. Senior Mason Holston bounced in for the Wildcats from seven yards out.

The Millry defense forced many turnovers, recovering three fumbles, claiming one interception and collecting two safeties against the Pirates. Riley Hill made four point-after kicks for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats will travel to Sweet Water next week.

Fruitdale is now winless in eight games this season.