Murphy rallies to defeat Theodore

By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports correspondent

THEODORE — Maurice Robinson passed for 195 yards and three touchdowns as visiting Murphy rallied for a 28-21 double-overtime victory over Theodore at C.A. Douglas Field on Friday night.

Robinson was 11 of 30 passing with one interception and was sacked three times, while Michael Jefferson caught five passes for 131 yards and two scores; Anthony Lewis caught two for 19 yards, including the game-winner; and Anthony Miller ran for a score for the Panthers.

Trevor Andrews was 16-of-33 in the air for 101 yards and a TD pass to Jordan O’Neal, while Roy Tookes ran for 53 yards and one score and KeShawn Gatson added a rushing touchdown for the Bobcats.

Next Thursday, Theodore (4-3 overall, 2-3 in 7A, Region 1) will play host to Alma Bryant, while Murphy (3-4, 3-3) will play host to Fairhope on Friday night.