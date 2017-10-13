St. Paul’s takes sole lead in 5A, Region 1 with win at Citronelle

STAFF REPORT

The Citronelle Wildcats lost three fumbles, including one late in the game, en route to a 26-20 loss at home to St. Paul’s in a key Class 5A, Region 1 matchup. Both teams entered the game unbeaten in three region games and sharing the top spot in the standings.

Quarterback Swift Lyle had a big game for the Saints, now 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 1. He connected on 12 of 19 passes for 203 yards and three scoring passes. Each of the touchdown passes was hauled in by Jarrett Eaton, who had scoring catches of 43, 29 and 20 yards. The Saints also received field goals of 28 and 22 yards from Wilson Beaverstock.

Citronelle, now 4-3 overall and 3-1 in region play, was led by quarterback Carson Jarvis, who didn’t start, but was inserted as the Wildcats’ signal caller early in the game. He completed 13 of 20 passes for two scores and 165 yards.

Next week, Citronelle travels to Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium to face Williamson, while St. Paul’s visits Vigor.