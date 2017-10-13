Williamson gets past Faith Academy 28-13

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Roger McCreary’s two touchdown receptions, plus a pick-six by Antyon Thomas, helped Williamson to a 28-13 win over Faith Academy in Class 5A, Region 1 action at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Thursday night.

Williamson took a 6-0 lead on its first possession when Breland Franks hit Alexander Scott on a 37-yard touchdown pass. The score was set up by a 24-yard pass from Franks to Jeremy Hawkins. Faith then went up 7-6 in the third quarter when Braxton Bell scored on a 21-yard run that was set up by a Lions fumble, but Williamson regained the lead when McCreary caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Franks. The Lions made it 22-7 when Thomas picked off a Bell pass and returned it 85 yards for a score.

Faith drew to within nine when John Griffin Bell caught a 16-yard pass from Braxton Bell in the fourth quarter, but the Lions put the game away on their ensuing possession when McCreary snagged a 37-yard touchdown pass from Franks with 2:03 left in the game.

Both teams have region games next Friday. Williamson hosts Citronelle, while Faith Academy hosts Wilcox Central.