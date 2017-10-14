Fairhope picks off Davidson for 31-17 win

STAFF REPORT

FAIRHOPE — The Fairhope Pirates got two second-half touchdowns on interceptions and two touchdown passes from Devin Mitchell to C.J. Edwards, one in each half, to beat Davidson 31-17 Friday night at W.C. Majors Field in Fairhope.

The win extends the Pirates’ win streak to six games while Davidson’s four-game winning streak was stopped.

Mitchell hit Edwards on a first-period 22-yard strike and on a 38-yarder halfway through the fourth period. A pick-six from 19 yards out by Gibbs Sherrell erased a 10-7 Davidson halftime lead and Fairhope maintained the lead for the rest of the game, but not without a late scare.

The Pirates (6-1 overall, 5-1 in Class 7A, Region 1) were trying to run out the clock when Davidson’s Jukyle Hunter picked a fumble up and returned it 90 yards with 1:31 to play. Davidson (4-3 and 3-2) got the ball back with one last chance to tie, but quarterback Tim Johnson was picked again on fourth down, this time by Noah May from 40 yards out with four seconds left to seal the game.

Davidson intercepted Mitchell late in the first half and Kolbe Blunt ran the ball in from the 2 for the 10-7 halftime lead. Earlier in the quarter, Davidson’s Joseph Montano kicked a 33-yard field goal.

Fairhope got a 42-yard field goal in the third period from Cole Deeds, who also had three PATs and two punts pinned inside the 5-yard line.

Fairhope plays Murphy Thursday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, while Davidson travels to Jackson for a non-region contest Friday night.