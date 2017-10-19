Mobile officer dies in off-duty car crash

Staff Report

MOBILE — Sgt. Jeremy Franks, a 19-year veteran of the Mobile Police Department, was killed early Thursday morning in a single vehicle accident on Tanner Williams Road near Glen Acres Drive, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste announced today.

Franks was not on duty at the time of the crash, Battiste said.

Franks, 41, was engaged and had a young son, Battiste said. The details of the accident had not been released as of late Thursday afternoon.

The accident was reported after 1 a.m., and no one else was in the vehicle with Franks when the accident occurred.

During his comments, Battiste described Franks as the kind of man “who would light up a room when he came in.”

The accident scene is a few hundred feet west of the point where Ziegler Boulevard and Tanner Williams converge, not far from Faith Academy and the north end of Runway 32-14 at Mobile Regional Airport, the main runway most airliners use.