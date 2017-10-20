Child rape suspect apprehended following fiery wreck

STAFF REPORT

PRICHARD — A vehicle driven by a man wanted on child rape and sodomy charges and other warrants crashed into two other vehicles in Prichard Friday morning while trying to escape U.S. Marshals, authorities said. The resulting fiery wreck killed a passenger in the suspect’s car and injured four others, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said.

MCSO spokeswoman Lori Myles said members of the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task force were trying to apprehend 23-year-old Larry Lett-Hall, who was wanted on seven felony warrants, including kidnapping, assault and the rape and sodomy of two children.

Myles said marshals spotted Lett-Hall getting into a car with two other people and when an unmarked car turned on blue lights in an attempt to stop the suspect, he turned around and fled at high speed.

Marshals, while turning around, lost sight of the vehicle, Myles said, and so no pursuit was initiated. But as marshals and others assisting them headed in the suspect’s last known direction, they found three overturned cars at Bear Fork Road and Dial Street in Prichard. Lett Hall’s car was on fire and sheriff’s deputies pulled the three occupants out and put the fire out.

One male occupant of Lett-Hall’s car was killed in the wreck, Myles said, while the woman riding with the suspect was injured and taken to a hospital. Lett-Hall was also injured, as were two occupants of other vehicles.

Dial Street is four blocks southwest of St. Stephens Road.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Mobile Police and Prichard Police assisted in the investigation. Myles said some of the warrants against Lett-Hall were for cases that originated out of Mobile.