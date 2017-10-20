Davidson rolls past Jackson 28-6

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

JACKSON — Davidson took over in the second half of play to claim a non-region, 28-6 win over Jackson Friday night at the Aggies’ stadium.

Kolbe Blunt scored four touchdowns in the Warriors’ win. Things started fast as Davidson scored on the opening drive but the defenses took over until Jackson scored off a 70-yard drive as Nehimia Pritchett dove into the end zone with 1:58 to go in the half. Davidson then answered to take a 14-6 lead at the half.

Davidson took the third quarter kickoff and again drove the length of the field to score. The final score came in the fourth quarter.

Davidson (6-3 overall, 5-2 in Class 7A, Region 1 play) will return to action at Ladd-Peebles Stadium next Friday as it faces Murphy (3-5, 3-4 in 7A, Region 1). Both teams use the stadium as a home field, but Davidson will be the home team.

Jackson (4-4, 3-2 in Class 5A, Region 1) will return to action at Citronelle (4-4, 3-2)next week.