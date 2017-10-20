Second-half comeback lifts LeFlore past Robertsdale

By JEREMY SELLERS

Sports Correspondent

PRICHARD — The LeFlore Rattlers staged a second-half comeback Thursday night at Prichard Stadium to edge Robertsdale 28-27 in a Class 6A, Region 1 game.

Robertsdale, looking for its first victory of the season, held a 27-13 halftime lead. But the Rattlers’ defense rose to the occasion in the second half, refusing to let the Bears score, while the LeFlore offense gained its footing and produce the points and plays to claim the win on the Rattlers Senior Night.

Robertsdale scored with 0.9 seconds remaining in the first half to take a 14-point lead into the locker room at intermission. After taking the opening kickoff of the second half back for a touchdown, Leflore scored the go-ahead touchdown with 9:45 left in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Dwan James. Damian McMillian added the two-point attempt to give the Rattlers a 28-27 lead and the eventual victory.