Smith lifts UMS-Wright to win over Thomasville

By DARRON PATTERSON

Call News Correspondent

MOBILE – Symon Smith ran for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns yards Friday night, including a 65-yard bolt for a score late in the final period to push Class 4A No. 3- ranked UMS-Wright to a 28-20 win over 6th-ranked Thomasville at Cooper Stadium.

The win means UMS (7-1 overall, 4-1 in region play) can nail down second place in Region 1 and host a first-round playoff game with a win at Monroe County next Friday night.

Jayla Tolar ran for a 35-yard TD for Thomasville (6-2, 3-2) with 5:43 left to make it 21-20, but a bad snap from center foiled the PAT attempt and Smith reeled off his long scoring run on the Bulldogs’ ensuing possession.

Smith also scored on a 9-yard run and had a 51-yard TD called back on a holding penalty, while UMS quarterback Will Chapman scored on a 1-yard sneak and tossed a 76-yard TD pass to Keyshawn Woodward. Chapman was also intercepted twice.

Thomasville quarterback Corrigan Thibodeaux finished 20 of 32 for 241 yards, including TD passes of 30 yards to William Powell and 22 yards to Quez Ausbon. He was also intercepted twice.

Thomasville hosts Satsuma next Friday night.