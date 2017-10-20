Spanish Fort tops Saraland 34-7

By MARK R. KENT

mkent@thecallnews.com

SARALAND — Jack Samsel threw three touchdown passes Friday night as the Spanish Fort Toros remained unbeaten in Class 6A, Region 1 with a complete-performance 34-7 victory over Saraland before a full house-plus at Spartan Stadium.

The victory lifts the Toros to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in the region, in first place a game ahead of Daphne.

Saraland fell to 5-3 and 4-3, and the Spartans’ road to the playoffs has now become more difficult, especially factoring in last week’s 15-14 loss at Baldwin County. With Blount losing at home to Daphne, there are now three teams with three losses each in the region. Blount, like the Spartans, is 4-3, and LeFlore is 3-3.

With Baldwin County (4-2 in the region) a winner Friday night as well, one scenario that could still secure the Spartans the No. 4 playoff spot is if they finish the season tied with Blount. Saraland would get in thanks to its victory over Blount earlier this season.

Samsel hit Kris Abrams on TD passes of 53 yards in the first period and 22 yards with 1:45 left before halftime, which saw the Toros leading 24-7. Samsel’s other scoring pass was a second-quarter 8-yarder to Dayton Reeder, who also had a 38-yard running touchdown in the third period. Matthew Quinn was 2 for 3 on field goals and made all 4 point-after attempts.

Saraland got even with the Toros after the first touchdown, as Jack West and running back Jonathan Chaney orchestrated a seven-play, 81-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7 on West’s 12-yard strike to Jay Williams. But the Toros’ defense and kicking-game success at giving the Spartans poor field position put an end to the scoring for Saraland.

The Spartans travel to play B.C. Rain on Nov. 3 after a week off in a game that Saraland needs for any hopes of the playoffs at all. Spanish Fort hosts B.C. Rain next weekend and closes the regular season against LeFlore, also at home.