St. Luke’s claims region crown with win over Washington County

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — St. Luke’s won its first Class 2A, Region 1 championship Friday night behind quarterback Jermaine Brown’s performance in the Wildcats’ 41-7 win over Washington County. The victory improves St. Luke’s overall record to 6-1 and its region mark to 5-0. WCHS fell to 3-5 and 2-3.

The dual-threat QB was responsible for five scores — throwing for TDs of 36 yards to Trey Bunch and 19 yards to John Neutze and scoring himself on runs of 2, 44 and 3 yards.

Neutze also had an 8-yard scoring run in the win, while Washington County’s only points came on quarterback Cade Glass’ 7-yard run on the opening drive of the game.

St. Luke’s travels to Choctaw County for another region game next Friday night, while WCHS is idle next week before visiting Class 5A Citronelle in its final game of the season.