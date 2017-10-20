Tookes leads Theodore past Alma Bryant

STAFF REPORT

The Theodore Bobcats used a solid ground attack in pushing aside Alma Bryant in a Class 7A, Region 1 matchup Thursday night, the Bobcats claiming a 31-7 victory.

The win improved Theodore’s record to 5-3 overall and 3-3 in Region 1 play. Alma Bryant fell to 3-5 and 2-4.

Roy Tookes III was the star of the Theodore rushing attack as he collected touchdowns on runs of 28, 18 and 13 yards. Trevor Andrews chipped ina 79-yard scoring run for the Bobcats.

Alma Bryant’s lone score came on an 18-yard pass from Ry’Jai Bowie to Ced Johnson.

Both teams face Top 10 teams next week with Theodore traveling to McGill-Toolen and Alma Bryant visiting Fairhope.