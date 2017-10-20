Vigor upsets No. 2-ranked St. Paul’s

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

PRICHARD — Jayland Whitsett ran 18 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Dedarius Evans Busby had two big interceptions, one leading to the game-clinching touchdown, as Vigor upset No. 2-ranked St. Paul’s 27-20 in Class 5A, Region 1 action at Prichard Stadium on Friday night.

It was the Wolves’ sixth straight win after starting the season 0-3, and improved their record to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in region play. St. Paul’s was knocked from the unbeaten ranks in the loss, falling to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the region

After a scoreless first quarter, St. Paul’s took the lead with 1:53 left in the half when Wilson Beaverstock connected on a 23-yard field goal. But Vigor gained the lead on its ensuing possession when Walker connected with Artel Howell on a 34-yard touchdown pass. A Jarett Eaton 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, followed by Beaverstock’s 39-yard field goal, made it 13-7 Saints.

After Whitsett’s 21-yard touchdown run with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter tied it 13-all, St. Paul’s regained the lead with 11:09 left in the fourth quarter when Eaton scored on a 13-yard touchdown reception. But Vigor came back on its ensuing possession and answered with Kyle Walker’s 44-yard touchdown pass. A two-point conversion pass from Eric Felts. Jr. to Sidney Williams made it 21-20.

Vigor’s game-clinching score, — a Whitsett 1-yard run — was set up when Evans Busby intercepted a Swift Lyle pass and returned it to midfield. Busby picked off yet another Lyle pass with 2:27 left in the game to help Vigor seal the win.

Next Friday, Vigor is idle, while St. Paul’s hosts Faith Academy.