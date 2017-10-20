Williamson claims 20-9 victory over Citronelle

By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Roger McCreary ran for a 74-yard touchdown, a two-point conversion and returned a pick-six 85 yards for a score as Williamson posted a 20-9 victory over visiting Citronelle in a Class 5A, Region 1 battle at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday night.

McCreary had 156 all-purpose yards, running 11 times for 128 yards, along with a 19-yard kick return and a 9-yard reception, while Brelan Franks scored on a 1-yard run for the Lions, who had 183 total yards and 10 first downs.

Carson Jarvis was 14 of 31 passing for 136 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and added 14 carries for 77 yards for the Wildcats. Casten Reed booted a 25-yard field goal while Jamarcus Robinson caught a 24-yard touchdown for the Wildcats, who picked up 15 first downs and 276 total yards on the night.

Next Friday, Williamson (5-3 overall, 2-3 region) will travel to Wilcox Central, while Citronelle (4-4, 3-2) will play host to Jackson.