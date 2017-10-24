Mobile City Council votes to delay parking requirements

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council voted on Tuesday to delay enforcement of masking requirements for parking lots located in the Downtown Development District, as well as establish a new date for the start of the enforcement of the new requirements.

Councilman Levon Manzie, who represents the Downtown Development District, said the enforcement of the regulations was coming up next month. He added an amendment to change the start of the enforcement, which was approved unanimously by the city council, and Tuesday’s vote delays the start of the enforcement until May of 2018.

“The Downtown Alliance, about four years ago, brought in a zoning planning urban expert who came up with some recommendations for masking parking lots in downtown Mobile,” he said. “Masking just means upgrades — paving the lot, adding fencing and other amenities that would make the parking lots more presentable. Those recommendations were put into an ordinance that was subsequently adopted by the city council.”

Manzie said the city embarked on a new zoning law and he wanted to ensure that business owners had plenty of time to be prepared for the new enforcement date.

“I thought it best to delay the process so we get one final document, one final set of guidelines, and one final set of options that everybody can abide by,” he said.

Councilmembers also officially approved longevity pay for eligible full-time uniform firefighters and ALS firemedics, as well as approving a contract with Neel Schaffer, Inc. for sidewalk improvements along Dauphin Island Parkway.

The contract with Neel Schaffer is for $17,240, and the sidewalks will connect with the south end of Dauphin Island Parkway and provide safe walking for students attending Pillans Middle School, Gilliard Elementary School, and B.C. Rain High School. The project will take about six months to complete.