Davidson tops Murphy, clinches third seed in 7A, Region 1

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — Zachery Anderson intercepted three passes — each one setting up touchdown receptions by Malik Crandle, Anthony Williams, and Kameron Peoples — and Kolbe Blunt carried the ball 45 times for 187 yards and a score as Davidson clinched the third seed in the playoffs from Class 7A, Region 1 with a 31-14 win over Murphy at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Friday night.

The Warriors improved to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in region play, while Murphy dropped to 3-6 overall and 3-5 in the region.

Davidson got on the scoreboard first when Joseph Montano connected on a 42-yard field goal with 8:08 to go in the first quarter. But Murphy came back almost six minutes later when Breland Manley scored on a 1-yard run. The score was set up by a Blunt fumble on the 12. However, on that scoring series, starting quarterback Maurice Robinson went out with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Neither team would do much offensively in the second quarter, thanks in part to a driving rainstorm. But with 29 seconds left in the third quarter, Davidson took the lead when Timothy Johnson hit Crandle on a 7-yard pass for a touchdown to give the Warriors a 10-7 lead. The Warriors extended the lead in the fourth quarter when Johnson connected with Williams on a 59-yard touchdown pass, and then after Anderson’s third pick of the night, Johnson hit Peoples on a 23-yard scoring strike to make it 24-7.

Murphy made it 24-14 when Anthony Miller scored on a 40-yard run with just over seven minutes left in the game, but Blunt scored the final points of the game on a 38-yard run with 1:16 left.

Next Friday night, Davidson travels to play Alma Bryant, while Murphy travels to play Vigor.