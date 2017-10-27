Jackson blanks Citronelle; Wildcats out of playoffs

STAFF REPORT

CITRONELLE — The Jackson Aggies ended a four-game losing streak Friday night in a big way, shutting out Citronelle 31-0 in a Class 5A, Region 1 game on the Wildcats’ home fiend.

The loss gives Jackson the No. 3 seeding out of Region 1 for the 5A state playoffs, while Citronelle was eliminated from the playoffs with the loss. Vigor will be the top seed, finishing 5-1 in the region along with St. Paul’s but the Wolves defeated St. Paul’s in a head-to-head matchup. Citronelle tied with Williamson at 3-3 in the region, but the Wildcats lost to the Lions in the regular season, giving Williamson the fourth and final spot in the playoffs.

Jackson, now 5-4 on the year overall, has completed its regular season play.

Citronelle, which fell to 4-5 overall with the loss, plays Washington County at home next Friday in the Wildcats’ final game of the year. The shutout loss to Jackson marked the third consecutive loss by the Wildcats have have been defeated by St. Paul’s, Williamson and Jackson in their past three games.