Leroy tops Blacksher, gets first-round home game in playoffs

By JIMMY BOONE

Sports Correspondent

LEROY — Leroy knew there was a lot riding on the results of its Class 2A, Region 1 home game Friday night against J.U. Blacksher. If the Bears won, they would claim second place in region and receive a home game in the first round of the playoffs. A loss would move Blacksher into second place, and force Leroy to travel the first week of the playoffs.

Leroy took care of business, and did so quickly and efficiently as the Bears defeated the Bulldogs 48-8.

The Bears used the strong running of Kelston Fikes, who ran for 201 yards on the night. Fikes also rushed for four touchdowns and caught a pass for another.

In the first quarter the Bears jumped out to a 28-0 lead, with Fikes scoring three touchdowns while Nathan Taylor found Dawson McDaniels for another score. In the second quarter Taylor found Fikes for another score, and then Fikes rushed for another TD. Dristin Weaver added a score when he intercepted a Bulldog pass and ran it back 20 yards for a TD. At the half Leroy led 48-0.

Blacksher would finally get on the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Leroy (7-2 overall, 5-1 in region play) will travel across the county to take on Millry next week. Class 1A Millry is 5-4 on the year. Blacksher (5-5, 3-3) will close out its regular season at McIntosh.