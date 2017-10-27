McGill-Toolen remains undefeated in win over Theodore

By DARRON PATTERSON

Call News Correspondent

MOBILE – Bryan Hill ran for 108 yards and a touchdown at Lipscomb Stadium Friday night and the McGill-Toolen defense pitched a shutout with a 20-0 win over Theodore in a game played under miserable rainy weather for much of the night.

The win puts the Yellow Jackets (9-0 overall, 7-0 in region play) a step closer to the Class 7A, Region 1 crown, and sets up a winner-take-all region matchup at Fairhope (8-1, 7-0) next Friday night.

Quarterback Sheldon Layman ran in from 22 yards out for a TD and Chase Mahler booted field goals of 35 and 28 yards.

Theodore (5-4, 3-4) must win at Foley next Friday to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.