Millry blasts A.L. Johnson, earns 1A playoff spot

By MARK R. KENT

mkent@thecallnews.com

MILLRY — The Millry Wildcats earned a berth in the Class 1A state playoffs with a convincing 48-8 victory over A.L. Johnson Friday night. Who Millry (now 5-4 overall and 5-2 in the region) will play in the first round depends on games to be played next week.

The Wildcats received three passing touchdowns from quarterback Tate Warr and three rushing scores from Emmanuel Mitchell. A.L. Johnson, which came into Millry dressing just 18 boys but still with a chance to steal Millry’s playoff spot, fell to 4-5 and 3-4.

Millry hosts Leroy next Friday in a non-region game.