Mobile Christian ends losing skid with win over Cottage Hill

STAFF REPORT

Mobile Christian ended a two-game losing skid Friday night with a 34-10 victory over Cottage Hill Christian in a Class 3A, Region 1 matchup.

The Leopards scored 21 points in the second quarter to put the game away. The victory improves Mobile Christian’s record to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in Region 1 games. Cottage Hill fell to 3-6 and 1-6.

Cam Alexander scored on a 6-yard run for the Leopards in the first period. Keith Gallmon followed with a 12-yard scoring reception from Alex Moore and Andrews Fox picked up the two-point conversion to give Mobile Christian a 15-0 lead early in the second period. After Cottage Hill received a 27-yard field goal from Andrew Hii, Darryl Crenshaw scored on a pick-six play and later Nick Ellis scored a touchdown on a 4-yard run for Mobile Christian, which led 28-3 at halftime.

Devin Hill hauled in a 5-yard scoring pass for Cottage Hill in the third quarter, but Gallmon matched that score when he returned the ensuing kickoff 61 yards for a score.

Mobile Christian closes out the regular season next Friday against Williamson at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, while Cottage Hill’s final game of the year is Friday at home against St. Luke’s.