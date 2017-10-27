Southern Choctaw claims playoff spot in win over Chickasaw

By LEEQUINTON BLACKMON

Sports Correspondent

CHICKASAW — All it took was two quarters to decide which team would get the final Class 2A, Region 1 playoff spot between when Southern Choctaw and Chickasaw, as The Indians’ 18-10 halftime lead stood up the rest of the way Friday night in Chickasaw.

With the win, Southern Choctaw (4-4 overall, 3-3 in region games) clinched a playoff berth as the No. 4 seed, while Chickasaw saw its playoff hopes crushed on its home field.

Deontae McGrew rushed for two touchdowns, with one being a 6-yarder to open the game and the other being a 38-yard sprint to the end zone late in the second quarter. Jajuan Tavarez also scored for the Indians on a 59-yard run.

AJ Phillips scored Chickasaw’s lone touchdown on a 36-yard run and senior kicker James Cordova kicked a 32-yard field goal.

The Chieftains (3-6, 2-4) will close out their season next week at Satsuma.