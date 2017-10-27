St. Paul’s slams Faith Academy in 5A, Region 1 matchup

By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — A.J. Finley rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns, Jordan Ingram added 94 rushing yards and a pair of scores and Swift Lyle threw for 237 yards and a TD as No. 6-ranked St. Paul’s took a 35-7 win over visiting Faith Academy in a Class 5A, Region 1 contest in heavy, intermittent rain at E.E. Delaney Stadium on Friday night.

Next Friday, the Saints (8-1 overall, 5-1 region) will travel to Class 4A UMS-Wright, while the Rams (2-7, 1-5) will play host to 4A Escambia County.

Lyle was 17 of 26 in the air, connecting with eight different receivers, with Peyton Henderson grabbing a 13-yard touchdown reception. Ingram scored on runs of 7 and 15 yards, while Finley broke loose on scoring jaunts of 72 and 2 yards for St. Paul’s, which had 458 total yards.

Timmy Cody led Faith with 62 yards on 10 carries, James Harris II added 48 on 13 tries and scored on a 2-yard run while Braxton Bell was 9 of 24 passing for 108 yards with one interception for Faith.