Mobile City Council approves contract for drainage repairs at tennis center

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Writer

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council on Tuesday authorized a contract with J. Hunt Enterprises, General Contractors, LLC in the amount of $42,220 for drainage repairs to four tennis courts at the Copeland-Cox Tennis Center.

According to city council president Gina Gregory, drainage issues at the tennis center prompted the need for the repairs.

“Drainage has been an issue at the Tennis Center for some time,” she said. “They’ve already done some repairs, and this is a continuation of work that is needed for some of those back courts. In order to make sure that the courts don’t buckle or sink any further, we have to do these drainage improvements out there. We want to make sure that the Tennis Center continues operating and attracts all the tournaments all over town, and this maintenance is very much needed to continue that.”

Several resolutions were also passed during Tuesday’s meeting. Among them were the authorizing of an amendment to a contract with CBRE, Inc. for a facilities condition assessment and development to facilitate a community workshop for the Mobile Civic Center Redevelopment. An additional $25,000 will be added to the contract.

The workshop itself will be held Nov. 13 from 5-7 p.m. in the Mobile Civic Center lobby. Gregory said she expected a large crowd to be on hand to provide input on the future of the facility, which was built in the mid-1960s.

“There’s never any shortage of ideas from people in Mobile as to what should be done with the civic center,” she said. “This is an opportunity for people to come out and tell the consultants who we hired and the city staff what they think or what they would like to see there. Once we finish with this phase and start working toward some realities, you’ll see maybe a combination of all of these ideas, or one specific idea. We just don’t know.

“Right now, I think it’s just the opportunity for people to say, ‘I would like to see this’ or ‘I want to see the theater stay there’ or ‘a whole new thing to go up, bulldoze it and build a baseball stadium, put an outlet mall in, keep the theater or build around the theater.’ We heard so many ideas that we’ll need to get them all on paper and define what we want to see there. This is an opportunity for the public to do that.”

