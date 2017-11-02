Saraland tops B.C. Rain, earns 6A playoff spot

By ROBERT LADNIER

Sports Correspondent

MOBILE — Saraland High secured a playoff berth with a 35-12 win over B.C. Rain High in a Class 5A, Region 1 finale at Trimmier Park on Thursday night.

Jack West was 5 of 11 passing for 58 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Daniel Taylor and Dylan Blaylock, while Karie White ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns and Shawn Byrd returned a fumble for a score for the Spartans, who posted all of their points in the first half. Justin Harper was 3 of 4 on PATs and added a two-point conversion run.

Nick Safford ran for two scores and was 4 of 6 in the air for 91 yards, while Kamar Thompson ran for 54 yards and added 46 receiving for the Red Raiders.

Saraland (7-3 overall, 5-3 region), which finished tied with Blount High in region play but won the head-to-head meeting against the Leopards, will travel in the first round of the 5A playoffs to a yet-to-be-determined foe, while Rain (1-9, 1-7) closed out its season.